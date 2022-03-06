Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Increases By 43.6%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 767.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEEXF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

