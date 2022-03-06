Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declines By 29.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.6 days.
Shares of FINGF traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 1,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.
Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
