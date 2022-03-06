Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declines By 29.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.6 days.

Shares of FINGF traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 1,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

