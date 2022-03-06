Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Rises By 40.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVC. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.22. 9,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

