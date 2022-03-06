Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Drops By 25.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

