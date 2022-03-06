Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIAC) Drops By 27.4%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GIAC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.