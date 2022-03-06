Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expands By 42.1%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 662,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,227. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $490.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.