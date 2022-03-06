Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Increases By 41.6%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 251,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grom Social Enterprises by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245,277 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth $594,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth $56,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GROM remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Friday. 111,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.