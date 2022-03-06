Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Increases By 45.2%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

HSNGY opened at $17.98 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

