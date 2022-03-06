Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Increases By 45.2%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
HSNGY opened at $17.98 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.