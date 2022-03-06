Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 44.6%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.