Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 44.6%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRTG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

