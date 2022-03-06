Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expands By 35.2%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,787 shares of company stock valued at $700,770 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 51,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,372. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $491.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

