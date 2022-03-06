Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Rises By 42.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IBTG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
