Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Drops By 26.1%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOSMF. Pareto Securities began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOSMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.43.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

