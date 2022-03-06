Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 29.2%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 758,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 130,116 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 166,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $518.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.