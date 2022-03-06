Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rises By 39.1%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

