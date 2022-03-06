Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rises By 39.1%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
