Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Rises By 45.7%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.73 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

