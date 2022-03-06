Short Interest in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Increases By 39.6%

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 228,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LCAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.