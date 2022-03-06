Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Rises By 42.9%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
