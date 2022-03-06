Short Interest in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Declines By 27.5%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.96. 181,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,474. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

