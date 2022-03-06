Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Drops By 25.0%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEIL stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Methes Energies International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

