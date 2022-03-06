Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Drops By 23.8%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.24. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

