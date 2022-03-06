Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declines By 29.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE CAF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,837 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

