Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Decreases By 27.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

