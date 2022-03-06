Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Declines By 29.5%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MSADY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.47. 103,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.