Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Grows By 42.7%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 150,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,837. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

