Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Drops By 26.7%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NISN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 509,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,442. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NISN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

