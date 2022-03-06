Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 25.2%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

IX stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $112.91.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

