Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expands By 43.7%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $687.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.17. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

