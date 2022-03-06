Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Declines By 23.5%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 402,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price objective on the stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

