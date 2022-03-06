Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 23.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

