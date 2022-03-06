Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 23.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $59.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.
