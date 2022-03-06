Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Declines By 23.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo alerts:

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (Get Rating)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.