Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Declines By 23.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
