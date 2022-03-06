Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Rises By 43.5%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.
