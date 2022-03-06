Short Interest in Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Increases By 43.5%

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 801,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

