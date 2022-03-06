Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Declines By 25.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $361.32 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.73 and a 200-day moving average of $389.28.

Get Roche alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.