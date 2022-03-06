Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Grows By 42.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,350.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock remained flat at $$4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

