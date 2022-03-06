Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Declines By 23.5%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Separately, HSBC downgraded SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. It manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and International route network. The company was founded in August 1946 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

