Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Expands By 41.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $$215.50 during trading on Friday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $215.50 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average of $263.81.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

