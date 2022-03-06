Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Drops By 25.1%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Schmitt Industries has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 209.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

