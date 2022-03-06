Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Decreases By 26.3%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $458.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.