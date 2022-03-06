Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Decreases By 28.0%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

