Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Decreases By 28.0%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.