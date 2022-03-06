Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Decreases By 26.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 3,757,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS SPXCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

