Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Increases By 41.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 4,061,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

