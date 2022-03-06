Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Increases By 36.5%

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of SGC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.