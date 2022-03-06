Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Decreases By 24.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 930,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

