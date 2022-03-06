Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Decreases By 24.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 930,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
