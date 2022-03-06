Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Drops By 24.4%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF opened at 0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of 0.05. Todos Medical has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.64.

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

