Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Drops By 24.4%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOMDF opened at 0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of 0.05. Todos Medical has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.64.
Todos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Todos Medical (TOMDF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.