Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Decreases By 29.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 261,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Trilogy Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 246,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

