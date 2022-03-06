Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Increases By 36.4%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $$18.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

See Also

