Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Increases By 36.4%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $$18.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

