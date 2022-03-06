Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Grows By 45.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,987,200 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 2,748,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 766.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.95 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

