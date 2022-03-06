Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declines By 28.8%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 86,517.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

