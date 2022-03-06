Short Interest in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Drops By 23.8%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCKA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCKA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

