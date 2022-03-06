Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Grows By 38.0%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
VOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 254,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
